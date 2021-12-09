Canadiens Agree with Arsen Khisamutdinov to Contract Termination

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens announced on Thursday a mutual agreement with forward Arsen Khisamutdinov to terminate his contract.

The 23-year-old Ufa, Russia native was drafted in the sixth round (170th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

This season with the Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL), Khisamutdinov skated in 10 games, recording three goals and two assists. The 6-foot-3 205-lbs right-winger amassed one assist in 15 games last season with the Laval Rocket in the AHL.

