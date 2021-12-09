Game Day in Wichita: Americans Trade Defenseman to Greenville

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), face the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 pm at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Americans are coming off a 4-1 home loss to the Rapid City Rush on Sunday afternoon. The Americans have been a better road team this season with a 4-4-1 record away from Allen. The team will play back-to-back games in Wichita tonight and Friday.

The Americans will have a new face in the lineup tonight with the addition of forward Luke Henman, who was assigned to Allen yesterday by the Seattle Kraken, from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

"Luke (Henman) is a skilled forward", said Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, during his pregame interview this morning. "He's a smart player that gives us more scoring depth. He led his team in scoring in junior hockey."

The Americans also made a trade today sending defenseman Josh Burnside to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, for future considerations. Burnside had three points in 15 games for the Americans.

Watch tonight's game on Flo Hockey, or listen for FREE on the Americans 24/7 app. Pregame show with Tommy Daniels begins at 6:30 pm.

