Two First Period Goals Drop Stingrays in Series Opener

December 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







BOISE, ID - Two first period goals from the Idaho Steelheads (12-7-0-1) provided too much of a cushion for the South Carolina Stingrays (9-7-2-0) to overcome in a 3-0 loss on Wednesday evening at the Idaho Central Arena. Wednesday's matchup was the first of three straight games this week between the Stingrays and Steelheads.

On their second consecutive power play, Idaho was able to break through as Kyle Marino planted himself in front of the net, tipping a shot past Ryan Bednard for the 1-0 lead halfway through the opening frame. Matt Stief took the initial shot from the right circle, leading to Marino's second goal of the season.

Will Merchant doubled the lead on a broken play with under two and a half minutes remaining in the first period. On a missed clearing attempt from South Carolina, A.J. White found himself making his way towards the net in a two-on-one break where he found Merchant on the back side, flipping one over a sprawling Bednard.

Idaho added on a third goal to ice the game late in the third period as a clearing attempt ricocheted off the official and back to Idaho for a two-on-one breakaway where Matt Tugnutt found Luc Brown by himself on the backdoor, firing one past an outstretch Stingrays' netminder.

Bednard finished off the evening making 26 saves in the loss. Over the past five games, Bednard boasts a 1.93 goals against average to go along with his 0.940 save percentage. Former Stingray Matt Jurusik posted his first career shutout by saving all 24 shots on net for the Steelheads.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign on Friday, December 10th for the second of three consecutive road matches against the Idaho Steelheads this week. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. ET for all remaining games this upcoming weekend.

