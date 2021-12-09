ECHL Transactions - December 9
December 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 9, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Carter Shinkaruk, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Michael Vukojevic, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG
Add Shane Harper, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Luke Henman, F assigned from Charlotte by Seattle
Delete Dawson Butt, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Burnside, D traded to Greenville
Atlanta:
Delete Kevin Mandolese, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Florida:
Add Russell Jordan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)
Greenville:
Add Corbin Baldwin, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Alec Rauhauser, D loaned to Stockton
Indy:
Add Jan Mandat, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jan Mandat, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete James Sanchez, F recalled by Hartford
Maine:
Add Westin Michaud, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Cass, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Brazeau, F recalled by Providence
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Providence
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F loaned to Providence
Delete Michael Kim, D loaned to Springfield
Newfoundland:
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D recalled by Toronto (AHL) [12/8]
Reading:
Add Kenny Hausinger, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve
Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Mitchell Heard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Randy Gazzola, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Delete Josh Dickinson, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Kyle Soper, F activated from reserve
Delete Wyatt Trumbley, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Luka Burzan, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Colten Ellis, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Nick Albano, D loaned to Springfield
Delete Drew Callin, F loaned to Springfield
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2021
- Solar Bears Announce Return of School Day Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 9 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Middle Game of Tulsa Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day in Wichita: Americans Trade Defenseman to Greenville - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Walleye Add Impact Player in Mitchell Heard - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Agree to Terms with Jan Mandat - Indy Fuel
- Canadiens Agree with Arsen Khisamutdinov to Contract Termination - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mandolese Recalled to Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Renews Rivalry Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Synergy Sports Named "Official Analytics Provider of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Millman, MacKinnon Sent to Reading, Drake to Providence, Nagle to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Late Power Play Goal Lifts Icemen to Road Win over Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL All-Star Classic to be Televised LIVE on NHL Network - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jurusik Earns First-Career Shutout in 3-0 Blanking of Stingrays - Idaho Steelheads
- Hirano's Hat Trick Lifts Cyclones over Nailers, 6-5 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Tendeck's 40 Saves Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Two First Period Goals Drop Stingrays in Series Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.