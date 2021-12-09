ECHL Transactions - December 9

December 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 9, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Carter Shinkaruk, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Michael Vukojevic, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG

Add Shane Harper, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mareks Mitens, G recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Luke Henman, F assigned from Charlotte by Seattle

Delete Dawson Butt, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Burnside, D traded to Greenville

Atlanta:

Delete Kevin Mandolese, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Florida:

Add Russell Jordan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)

Greenville:

Add Corbin Baldwin, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Alec Rauhauser, D loaned to Stockton

Indy:

Add Jan Mandat, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jan Mandat, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete James Sanchez, F recalled by Hartford

Maine:

Add Westin Michaud, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Cass, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Brazeau, F recalled by Providence

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Providence

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F loaned to Providence

Delete Michael Kim, D loaned to Springfield

Newfoundland:

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D recalled by Toronto (AHL) [12/8]

Reading:

Add Kenny Hausinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve

Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Mitchell Heard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Randy Gazzola, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Delete Josh Dickinson, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Kyle Soper, F activated from reserve

Delete Wyatt Trumbley, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Luka Burzan, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Colten Ellis, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Nick Albano, D loaned to Springfield

Delete Drew Callin, F loaned to Springfield

