Thunder Renews Rivalry Tonight vs. Allen

December 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, begins a three-game series against Allen tonight at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Tonight is the sixth meeting in the season-series and first in almost a month. Wichita swept Allen back in November, winning on November 12, 6-2, and taking a 2-1 victory on November 14 at CUTX Arena. Overall, the Thunder are 3-2 this season against the Americans.

Allen has struggled over the last 10 games, going 3-6-1 over that span. The Americans have been better this year away from home, going 4-4-1 on the road and just 1-4-2 at home. Allen has given up the most goals in the division, allowing 70 this year and scoring 49. The Americans sit in seventh place in the Mountain Division with 13 points.

Wichita is +10 in goal-differential and looking to improve on a 6-3-1 record at home. The Thunder have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last 10 contests, going 8-1-1 over that span. Wichita is tied for third in the Mountain with 21 points.

Chad Costello leads the Americans with 18 points in 16 games. Spencer Asuchak is second with 17 points. Jay Dickman leads Wichita with 19 points. Peter Crinella and Brayden Watts are tied for second with 15 points.

