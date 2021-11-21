Grizz Win 4-2 to Take Weekend Series

West Valley City, Utah - Peyton Jones saved 32 of 34 shots and Andrew Nielsen scored 2 goals to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on a Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Kansas City scored first as Greg Moro got a power play goal 11:43 into the contest. KC was 1 for 9 on the power play. Utah scored 2 power play goals 1 minute 24 seconds apart. Andrew Nielsen tied the game 17:47 in. Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored 19:11 in. D'Astous is the first Grizzlies player to get to 10 goals on the season. Utah went 2 for 3 on the power play. D'Astous now has a point in 10 straight games.

Joey Colatarci scored his first pro goal on a pass from Gehrett Sargis 8:45 into the second period. Colatarci is the 11th different Grizzlies player this season to score their first pro goal. Utah led 3-1 after 2 periods.

Kansas City's Loren Ulett scored his 4th of the season 11:02 into the third period to cut into the Grizzlies lead. It stayed a 3-2 game until Nielsen scored his 2nd of the game into an empty net with 16 seconds left in regulation.

Utah wins 2 of the 3 games in the weekend series. Utah is now 18-3-0-1 in the last 22 occasions where they are playing their 3rd game in 3 days. Utah has also been very successful on Sundays as they are now 12-2-0-1 in the last 15 Sunday games. Utah has won 9 of their last 12 games, outscoring opponents 45 to 31 in that stretch.

Grizzlies goaltender Peyton Jones was the number 1 star of the game as he picked up his 3rd win of the season. Kansas City goaltender Daniil Chechelev saved 18 of 21.

The Grizzlies are at Tulsa on November 27th at 6:05 pm mountain time and November 28th at 3:05 pm. Next homestand is on December 3-4, 6 vs Kalamazoo. Friday the 3rd is the Grizzlies first ever Pride Night. Saturday the 4th is Hispanic Heritage night and the annual Teddy Bear Toss as well as Mother Son Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Peyton Jones (Utah) - 32 of 34 saves.

2. Joey Colatarci (Utah) - 1 goal, +1.

3. Andrew Nielsen (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 3 shots.

