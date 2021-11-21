Gladiators Ready to Hit the Road to Close out Weekend

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-3-0-0) travel to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-6-0-0) today at 3:05 PM. The Glads are 1-1-0-0 on the road this season, and this afternoon marks only the third game away from Gas South Arena all season. The upcoming matchup serves as the third of 15 matchups against the Swamp Rabbits this season. Atlanta has split the previous two meetings

Last Time Out

The Gladiators fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 on Saturday night. Atlanta held a 2-1 lead in the second period after a first-period tally from Elijah Vilio and an early second-period marker from Tim Davison. The Glads eventually fell 4-2 after three unanswered goals from the Cyclones

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville has won three of their last five games this season, including a 5-2 victory against the Gladiators on Monday, Nov. 15. The Swamp Rabbits have only managed to acquire eight points in 10 games this season, and they currently sit in last place in the South Division. Greenville is led by Brett Kemp (4G-5A) and Max Zimmer (3G-4A) up front. The Swamp Rabbits have tested Evan Fitzpatrick, Jacob Ingham, and John Lethemon in the net with Fitzpatrick and Ingham combining for Greenville's four wins.

Sylvester Stays Hot

Last night saw Gladiators forward Cody Sylvester's goal streak come to an end at six games, but the 29-year-old did record an assist in the game and extended his point streak to eight games. Sylvester has recorded either a goal or an assist in every Gladiators game but one to start the season, and his 10 points lead the team.

Davison Doing it All

Gladiators defenseman Tim Davison leads Atlanta's blue line with nine points (3G-6A) to start the season. The De Pere, Wisconsin native knocked in Atlanta's second goal last night. Davison posted points in four straight games from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, including a three-assist effort on Nov. 5 vs Jacksonville. Davison's previous scoring high came in the 2018-19 season when he posted 30 points (4G-26A) with the South Carolina Stingrays.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3:05 PM ET

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, S.C.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

