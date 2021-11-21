Americans Rally in the Third to Beat Rapid City

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL) rallied to beat the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night by a 5-4 score at the Rushmore Civic Center.

Gavin Gould scored the first hat trick of the season for the Americans scoring his second, third and fourth goals of the season. His back-to-back goals just over a minute apart in the third period tied the game, and gave the Americans the lead for good..

"The leadership was unbelievable all weekend from top to bottom," said Spencer Asuchak. "I think everybody stepped up with us being so shorthanded. We obviously would have liked to win all three, but I think this weekend will be huge for us moving forward."

Asuchak had a four-point night with a goal and three assists. He has the teams longest point streak of the season at seven games.

Chad Costello, with two helpers on Saturday night, notched his 500th and 501st ECHL points. 362 of those 501 points have come in an Allen Americans sweater.

The Americans take two of three games in Rapid City winning their first series of the season. The Americans travel to Boise, Idaho next week for a three-game series against the Steelheads.

