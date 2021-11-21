Solar Bears Hold off Mariners 5-4 to Improve to First 4-0-0-0 Start at Home

November 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Kevin Lohan scored an early third period goal to put the home team ahead 3-2 and the Orlando Solar Bears (6-5-1-0) held off the Maine Mariners (5-4-2-0) for an eventual 5-4 victory on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, giving Orlando its first-ever 4-0-0-0 start on home ice in club history.

Following a 0-0 first period, the Solar Bears got their first shorthanded goal of the season when Tyler Bird buried his sixth of the season less than four minutes into the frame. Bird finished the night with a goal and an assist.

Entering the final frame knotted a two goals apiece, Lohan buried his second of the year 25 seconds into the stanza, while Luke Boka and Michael Brodzinski each scored as the Mariners mounted a comeback with their goaltender pulled for an extra skater, finding late goals from Cam Askew and Justin Brazeau.

1st Period

SHOTS: ORL 9, MNE 7

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (6) [SH] at 3:39. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Chad Duchesne

MNE Goal: Justin Brazeau (5) at 11:21. Assisted by Michael Kim and Jason Horvath.

ORL Goal: Steenn Pasichnuk (3) at 16:19. Assisted by Ian Parker and Jackson Keane.

MNE Goal: Victor Berglund (1) [PP] at 18:04. Assisted by J.D. Greenway and Cam Askew.

SHOTS: ORL 8, MNE 9

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Kevin Lohan (2) at 0:25.

ORL Goal: Luke Boka (2) at 2:51. Assisted by Tyler Bird and Montana Onyebuchi.

MNE Goal: Cam Askew (5) at 16:36.

ORL Goal: Michael Brodzinski (4) at 17:33.

MNE Goal: Justin Brazeau (6) at 19:28. Assisted by Pascal Laberge and Victor Berglund.

SHOTS: ORL 11, MNE 9

Goaltending

ORL: Zach Émond, 21-for-25

MNE: Zachary Bouthillier, 23-for-28

NOTABLES:

Aaron Luchuk goal saw his point streak from the start of the season end at 11 games (9g-10a). The forward sustained an apparent injury in the third period that forced him off the ice for several minutes, though he did eventually return to the ice.

Brodzinski scored for the third consecutive game, and now has a five-game point streak (3g-5a).

Zach Émond earned his third win of the season to match teammate Brad Barone.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears visit the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena, before returning home to open up a four-game set with the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.