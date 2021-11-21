Glads Fall in Weekend Finale

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-4-0-0) fell 4-1 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-6-0-0) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday afternoon. Eric Neiley scored the only goal of the game for Atlanta, and the Glads dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Greenville began the scoring for the afternoon when Nikita Pavlychev found twine during a power play to give the home team a 1-0 lead (7:55).

The Swamp Rabbits took a 2-0 advantage early in the second period after Max Zimmer knocked one into the back of the net (0:41).

Eric Neiley cut the Gladiators' deficit to 2-1 late in the second period. Neiley forced a turnover in the offensive zone and then rifled a wrister from the high slot for his first goal of the season (18:11).

Greenville took a 3-1 lead when Pavlychev netted his second of the afternoon four minutes into the third period (3:52). Dallas Gerads scored on an empty-net for the final Swamp Rabbits goal (19:07)

Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell made 21 saves on 24 shots, while John Lethemon made 25 stops on 26 shots for Greenville.

