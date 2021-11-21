ECHL Transactions - November 21
November 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 21, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Austin Lotz, G
Rapid City:
Darren McCormick, F
South Carolina:
Billy Vizzo, F
Wheeling:
Max Sauve, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Greenville:
Zach Wilkie, D from South Carolina
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Brandon Kasel, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Collin Smith, G added as EBUG [11/20]
Add Chad Butcher, F returned from bereavement/family leave [11/20]
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on reserve [11/20]
Cincinnati:
Delete Colton Waltz, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Joshua Owings, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete Riese Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve
Delete Sean Giles, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve
Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Callum Booth, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/8)
Newfoundland:
Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Reading:
Add Mike Gornall, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Miska, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
