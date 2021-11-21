ECHL Transactions - November 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 21, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Austin Lotz, G

Rapid City:

Darren McCormick, F

South Carolina:

Billy Vizzo, F

Wheeling:

Max Sauve, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Zach Wilkie, D from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Brandon Kasel, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Collin Smith, G added as EBUG [11/20]

Add Chad Butcher, F returned from bereavement/family leave [11/20]

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on reserve [11/20]

Cincinnati:

Delete Colton Waltz, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Chris McKay, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Joshua Owings, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete Riese Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve

Delete Sean Giles, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Callum Booth, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/8)

Newfoundland:

Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Reading:

Add Mike Gornall, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Miska, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

