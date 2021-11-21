Brandt Scores First Pro Goal in 2-1 Win over Norfolk

November 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 2-1, Sunday, Nov. 21st at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 21 of 22 shots, while Admirals goalie Beck Warm saved 21 of 23.

The Royals got on the board 6:37 into the opening period. Jared Brandt's slapshot ripped top-shelf past Warm's glove save attempt off of an offensive zone faceoff win by Brayden Low. David Drake received the puck from Low and dished it over to Brandt who found the back of the net for the first goal of his professional career to give Reading the early lead, 1-0.

In the scoreless second period, Hawkey defended 8 shots from Admirals players.

The Admirals scored in the 3rd period, but could not complete the comeback. Reading gained insurance with a goal by Jacob Pritchard, his sixth-straight game with a point. Pritchard slipped the puck behind Warm during a goalmouth scuffle between multiple Admirals and Royals players. After Nick Schaus fired the puck from the blue line past Hawkey's blocker side, the Royals' netminder saved the final five shots he faced to preserve the Royals' 2-1 win.

The Royals hit the road for a Wednesday night matchup with the Trois-Rivières Lions Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Colisee Videotron.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.