Royals End Three-In-Three with Admirals Battle

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, take on the Norfolk Admirals Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena on Salute to Essential Workers Sunday presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

The Royals fell to the Newfoundland Growlers in overtime, 2-1, Saturday night. Kirill Ustimenko saved 34 of 36 shots in his second-straight game in net since returning to the Royals after a two-game stint with Lehigh Valley. Jacob Pritchard scored the lone goal for the Royals and surpassed his career-high in assists and points and tied his career-high in goals.

The Royals defeated the Admirals in their last matchup on Saturday, Nov. 13th at Santander Arena. Pat Nagle stopped all 38 shots he faced in a 4-0 win. Kenny Hausinger and Jacob Pritchard each scored a goal. Frank DiChiara netted two, his fourth-career multi-goal game.

Reading sits second in the North Division with 14 points and a record of 5-2-4. Newfoundland leads the North with 20 points. Norfolk sits second in the South Division with 14 points and a record of 7-4-0. Three of Norfolk's regulation losses have come against Reading.

Today is the Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union for Healthcare Workers. Enjoy the game with $1 Popcorn, $1 Nachos, and $1 Hot Dogs, and stick around after the final horn for the Post-Game Skate presented by T-Mobile

UPCOMING GAMES

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk - $1 Day! Get $1 popcorn, $1 nachos and $1 hot dogs. Celebrate Healthcare Workers with our Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

