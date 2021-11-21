Chaz Reddekopp Returns to Stingrays

November 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Saturday that defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has been returned to the Stingrays. Reddekopp signed a professional tryout agreement with the Belleville Senators on Friday, November 12.

Reddekopp, 24, signed a deal with South Carolina earlier this summer and played one game for the Stingrays before landing on the Commissioner's Exempt List. After being reactivated, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound defenseman signed a PTO with Belleville where he tallied one assist in two games played.

The blueliner is in his fourth professional season, scoring 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 37 games for the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs, Fort Wayne Komets, Allen Americans, and Orlando Solar Bears. He has also appeared in 78 AHL games with the Ontario Reign and San Jose Barracuda, amassing 11 points (one goals, 10 assists).

In corresponding moves, the Stingrays have released the rights of Mitchell McPherson (signed November 16), Zach Wilkie (signed November 13), and Billy Vizzo (signed November 11).

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign against the Jacksonville Icemen on the road this Tuesday, November 23rd at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. You can follow along on FloHockey, Mixlr, and Caps Radio 24/7.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.