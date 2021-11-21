Admirals Drop Sunday Matchup to Reading

November 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







READING, PA-- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, lost Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Reading Royals, 2-1.

The Admirals and Royals had met five times prior to Sunday's game, with Reading taking the edge in the series, 3-2.

The Royals would strike first on the afternoon, scoring with 13:33 remaining in the opening period from a goal by defensemen Jared Brandt.

Trailing 1-0 in the second period, the Admirals had multiple chances to even up the game but were unable to get one past Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey, who was making his first start of the season. Norfolk was able to solve Hawkey twice in the second period, but a goaltender interference calls would wipe out the goal from defensemen Nick Schaus and forward Darien Craighead.

Going into the final period, Reading was still in the lead 1-0. Just 3:25 into the period, they doubled their lead from a Jacob Pritchard goal, who extended his point streak to seven games.

Schaus would get a shot at redemption, scoring with 12 minutes remaining to cut Reading's lead in half.

With 1:30 left in the game, and the Admirals still trailing, goaltender Beck Warm would skate to the bench to give Norfolk an extra attacker. While the Admirals had the 6-on-5 advantage, the Royals iced the puck multiple times to kill time. The Admirals were unable to capitalize on this advantage, and time ran out, giving the Royals the victory.

With the loss, the Admirals fall to 7-5 on the season, and travel to Orlando this week to take on the Solar Bears in the first of three matchups on Thanksgiving.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.