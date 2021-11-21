Rapid City Edged by Allen, 5-4, in Front of Season-High Crowd

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush took a 4-3 lead with less than nine minutes to play in the third period but could not hold onto it as they fell to the visiting Allen Americans, 5-4, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. The Rush welcomed a season-high 4,237 fans for Dances With Wolves Night honoring Native American Heritage.

The Rush opened the scoring in the first period as they controlled a faceoff and worked it to the blue line where Quinn Wichers flipped a wrist shot on net. The puck navigated traffic and got past Hayden Lavigne, putting Rapid City on top, 1-0.

Allen evened things up with less than five minutes to play in the first as Nolan Kneen put a shot on net that David Tendeck stopped but Jackson Leppard was able to sweep the rebound home to tie the score at one. Less than one minute later, the Americans took the lead as Gavin Gould buried a backhander in tight to make it 2-1.

Rapid City tied it in the second period when Zach Court fired a shot on net that Lavigne blocked but Jake Wahlin grabbed the rebound and stuffed it through Lavigne's legs, tying the score at two.

Just 72 seconds later, the Americans answered as Spencer Asuchak was sprung free for a shorthanded break and he buried a shot top shelf on Tendeck's glove side. The Rush would again even this score though, this time in the final minute of the third period as Tristan Thompson faked a slap shot and instead fed Gabe Chabot for a one-timer on the left circle that hit the back of the net to make it 3-3.

Rapid City grabbed the lead in the third after Wahlin hit Tanner Schachle for a one-timer in the slot. That lead held until Gould tied things with a power play with under three minutes to go and then struck again a minute and a half later for the eventual game-winning goal.

Wahlin had a goal and an assist, Wichers' goal was his first as a professional and Court recorded two assists. The Rush dropped to 4-6-1-1 in the loss while Allen improved to 4-6-2-0. Rapid City will begin a stretch of eight-straight home games on Wednesday night in Wichita against the Thunder. Puck drop at the INTRUST Bank Arena is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

