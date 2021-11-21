Late Scoring Comes Short in 2-1 Loss to Adirondack

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (8-6-0) scored a late power play goal but came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Adirondack Thunder (5-6-1) on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,211 fans, the third sellout of the season in six games.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

After an early fight in the first minute of the game, the Thunder pounced first within the opening three minutes to take a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads and Thunder endured a physical game in the battle for the final victory of the weekend. A controversial sequence from the offensive end led to the defensive side, and the Thunder capitalized on a loose puck to double their advantage. The Steelheads struck on their final power play of the night thanks to a left circle shot by forward Colby McAuley (PP, 8:25 3rd) to cut the lead in half, 2-1. Despite a late effort, the comeback came short in the eventual result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. ADK - Alex Sakellaropoulos (W, 34-35 saves)

2. IDH - Colby McAuley (power play goal)

3. ADK - Tyler Irvine (game-winning goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kyle Marino - fight, impact hit & plays

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Colby McAuley: McAuley continued his uptick in form tonight, earning his second power play goal of the week and stretching his point streak to three games. He owns four goals and six points on the season.

- Jake Kupsky: Despite receiving the loss, Kupsky has held opponents to two goals or less in all three starts this season and each of his last five starts dating back to the 2020-21 season. Kupsky leads the ECHL in goals-against average (1.33) among qualifying goaltenders.

- Darren Brady: Brady's power play assist in the third period extends his point streak to four games, the longest active streak. He owns five points (goal, 4 assists) in that time and shares the points lead (9) among Steelheads defensemen.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads are off to a strong start at home heading into the second half of the six-game homestand. With their two wins this week, the Steelheads have now won four of their first six games at Idaho Central Arena and have yet to lose a weekend series in terms of wins and losses. The team is outscoring their opposition 22-14 in six games in Boise.

ATTENDANCE: 5,211 (3rd sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads open their season series and a three-game weekend set against the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

