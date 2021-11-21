Pavlychev Leads Swamp Rabbits to Third Straight Win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits rallied behind a three-point night for Nikita Pavlychev to win their third straight game with a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville scored its 13th first period goal of the season at the 7:55 mark into the game as Nikita Pavlychev tucked in the go-ahead goal after Atlanta's Chris Nell made the initial save on the play.

In the second, the Swamp Rabbits extended their lead as Max Zimmer sniped the puck past Nell just 41 seconds into the period for his fourth of the season. Late in the frame, Atlanta got on the scoreboard with Eric Neiley's first goal of the season after a Swamp Rabbit turnover.

Early in the third, Pavlychev would, again, find the back of the net for his third of the season at the 3:52 mark before Dallas Gerads would ice the game with the empty net goal to secure the 4-1 victory and improve the Swamp Rabbits to 5-6-0-0 on the season.

Greenville will take to the road on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, to face-off with the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia before continuing on to Charleston for a Friday meeting with the South Carolina Sting

