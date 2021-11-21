Pavlychev Leads Swamp Rabbits to Third Straight Win
November 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits rallied behind a three-point night for Nikita Pavlychev to win their third straight game with a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Greenville scored its 13th first period goal of the season at the 7:55 mark into the game as Nikita Pavlychev tucked in the go-ahead goal after Atlanta's Chris Nell made the initial save on the play.
In the second, the Swamp Rabbits extended their lead as Max Zimmer sniped the puck past Nell just 41 seconds into the period for his fourth of the season. Late in the frame, Atlanta got on the scoreboard with Eric Neiley's first goal of the season after a Swamp Rabbit turnover.
Early in the third, Pavlychev would, again, find the back of the net for his third of the season at the 3:52 mark before Dallas Gerads would ice the game with the empty net goal to secure the 4-1 victory and improve the Swamp Rabbits to 5-6-0-0 on the season.
Greenville will take to the road on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, to face-off with the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia before continuing on to Charleston for a Friday meeting with the South Carolina Sting
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 21, 2021
- Grizz Win 4-2 to Take Weekend Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Brandt Scores First Pro Goal in 2-1 Win over Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Glads Fall in Weekend Finale - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Drop Sunday Matchup to Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Pavlychev Leads Swamp Rabbits to Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chaz Reddekopp Returns to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - November 21 - ECHL
- Royals End Three-In-Three with Admirals Battle - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Ready to Hit the Road to Close out Weekend - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Rally in the Third to Beat Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Rapid City Edged by Allen, 5-4, in Front of Season-High Crowd - Rapid City Rush
- Cutler's 4 Point Game Leads to Grizzlies Saturday Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Scoring Comes Short in 2-1 Loss to Adirondack - Idaho Steelheads
- Sakellaropoulos Shines as Thunder Take Series Finale from Steelheads - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Hold off Mariners 5-4 to Improve to First 4-0-0-0 Start at Home - Orlando Solar Bears
- Soderlund, Gennaro Pace Thunder Past Oilers - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Pavlychev Leads Swamp Rabbits to Third Straight Win
- Ingham's Shutout Leads Swamp Rabbits to Friday Win
- Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead
- Swamp Rabbits Thaw Icemen with 3-1 Win
- Rabbit Report: Opening Weekend