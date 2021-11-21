Sakellaropoulos Shines as Thunder Take Series Finale from Steelheads

November 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







BOISE, ID - The Adirondack Thunder closed out their three-game series with the Idaho Steelheads following a 2-1 win on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena. Alex Sakellaropoulos stopped 34 shots to record his second straight win in between the pipes while Jake Hamilton and Tyler Irvine each netted a goal.

The Thunder opened the scoring early in the first period when Jake Hamilton deposited a rebound past Steelheads netminder Jake Kupsky for his first ECHL goal. Nick DeVito and Joe Masonius earned the assists at 2:47.

Adirondack added to their lead 5:58 into the third period after Tyler Irvine banked a loose puck off of Kupsky for his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Joe Masonius and Pete MacArthur were awarded the helpers.

Idaho struck on the powerplay at 8:25 of the third to pull within one, but Sakellaropoulos and Adirondack hung on to secure the victory.

The Thunder finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. The Steelheads outshot the Thunder 35-25.

NEXT GAME: Adirondack returns home to face the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday, November 24th at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.