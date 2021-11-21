Cutler's 4 Point Game Leads to Grizzlies Saturday Win

West Valley City, Utah - Brandon Cutler scored 1 goal and 3 assists as he contributed to all 4 Utah Grizzlies goals in a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Tyler Penner got Utah on the board 4:02 into the first. Luke Martin scored on the power play 7:44 in to make it a 2-0 game. Martin has a point in 8 of his last 10 games and was a + 2 for the game. Martin is a +13 on the season. Cutler scored shorthanded 18:34 into the game for his 6th goal of the year. Utah now has 5 shorthanded goals on the season, which is tied for the most in the league. Utah led 3-0 after 1 period, outshooting KC 15 to 12.

KC forward Lane Scheidl scored 16:56 into the second period to make it a 3-1 game. Derik Angeli scored for the Mavericks 16:24 into the third period. It stayed a 3-2 game until Utah's Mason Mannek scored on the empty net as Utah picked up their 8th win of the season.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 assists for Utah. He leads Utah with 17 points this season (9 goals, 8 assists). Cutler's 4 point game is the most for a Grizzlies player this season. Cutler has 3 multi-point games this season. Cutler has a point in all 7 games in the month of November.

Goaltender Hunter Miska saved 26 for 28 in the win. Kansas City's Angus Redmond saved 25 of 28. Utah won the battle of the special teams with the Martin power play goal and Cutler's shorthanded goal in the first period. Utah went 1 for 7 on the power play and was a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill.

3 stars

1. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 assists, +3, 8 shots.

2. Luke Martin (Utah) - 1 goal, +2, 2 shots.

3. Hunter Miska (Utah) - 26 of 28 saves.

