Grizz Win 3-1 with Biggest Maverik Center Crowd of Season

West Valley City, Utah - A crowd of 8412 at Maverik Center on Guns and Hoses Night saw the Utah Grizzlies get goals from Mitch Maxwell, Taylor Richart and Travis Barron in a 3-1 win over the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night.

Grizzlies scored first at Mitch Maxwell cleaned up in the crease on a Sasha Larocque shot 54 seconds into the game. Captain and 2020 All-Star Taylor Richart scored a power play goal with 2:48 left in the first. Utah led 2-0 after 1, outshooting Wichita 13 to 8. On the night Utah outshot Wichita 36 to 18.

Thunder's Spencer Dorowicz scored his 11th of the season 10:50 into the second period.

Mason McDonald stopped a penalty shot by Garrett Schmitz 12:07 into the third. He also stopped a 3 on 1 and a Patrik Parkkonen breakaway in the second half of the third period. McDonald stopped 17 of 18 to pick up the victory for the second straight night.

Travis Barron gets an empty net goal with 5 seconds left to complete the scoring. Utah went 2 for 6 on the power play while Wichita went 0 for 3 on the man advantage. Yuri Terao had 2 assists for the Grizzlies, who have standings points in 19 of their last 22 games.

Grizzlies next game is a 1 pm Martin Luther King Matinee against the division rival Idaho Steelheads. It's a Maverik Monday, where tickets are buy one get one free when you show your Maverik Adventure Card at the box office. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or at the Maverik Center Box Office.

1. Taylor Richart (Utah) - 1 goal.

2. Mitch Maxwell (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Yuri Terao (Utah) - 2 assists.

