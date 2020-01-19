Americans Offense Explodes in 8-2 Win over Kansas City

January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night by a score of 8-2 in front of a big crowd of 5,800.

Allen opened the scoring halfway through the opening period when Tyler Sheehy found the back of the net for his 18th of the season. Jared VanWormer and Olivier Archambault assisted on the goal. Joshua Lammon scored his second of the season with less than a minute to play in the first period to extend the Allen lead to 2-0. Kansas City held a one-shot advantage 14 to 13 after twenty minutes of play.

The Americans chased Kansas City starter Tyler Parsons after the first period, and broke-open a close game in the second frame, scoring four times, to take a 6-1 lead. Jordan Topping, Stepan Falkovsky, Brett Pollock and Alex Guptill all scored in the second period.

Allen added to their lead in the third period, as Nick Boka fired a shot that beat Kansas City backup goalie Nick Schneider to make it a 7-2 Allen lead. Jordan Topping put goal number eight on the board at 7:27 of the final period for his second of the night. The Americans handed Kansas City an 8-2 loss.

"We got the jump on them early tonight and never looked back," said Jordan Topping. "It was good to see our power play get going. Baribeau (Dereck) played great in this building for the second time this season, making the big saves behind us."

Jordan Topping finished the game with two goals and two assists to earn the games number-one star. Joshua Lammon had his best game in an Allen jersey with a goal and an assist with five shots on net.

Dereck Baribeau won his second game in Kansas City this season, stopping 28 of 30 Kansas City shots. The Americans scored four times on the power play going 4 for 7 with the man-advantage.

The Allen Americans and Kansas City Mavericks resume their two-game series on Monday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Allen Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.