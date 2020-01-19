Swamp Rabbits Acquire Furgele from Maine
January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired defenseman John Furgele from the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations. Furgele, 27, will join his fourth ECHL team.
Known as a puck-moving blueliner throughout his entire career, Furgele has scored 10 goals and 21 assists in 92 pro games. His stops in the ECHL, aside from the Maine Mariners, include the Kansas City Mavericks and Atlanta Gladiators.
The Glen Mills, Pennsylvania native split his time playing college hockey between the University of New Hampshire and Quinnipiac University. The latter is where he served as alternate captain and put up a single-season high of 14 points in 38 games.
A tremendous student in the classroom, Furgele was named an ECAC All-Academic, and an AHCA All-American Scholar. The latter accomplishment required a 3.60 GPA and a significant playing contribution to the team.
The Swamp Rabbits are back in action on Monday to take on the Atlanta Gladiators at 12:30 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.