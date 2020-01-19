Royals Acquire G Tirone
January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Sunday the team acquired goaltender Danny Tirone (pronounced: tih-ROHN-ee) from Cincinnati for future considerations. Tirone started this season in the SPHL with Fayetteville, going 7-1-1-0 (9 GP, 17 GA). He later played once with Norfolk (0-0-1-0, 1.88 GAA, .900 sv.%).
Tirone had 40-plus saves in 18 games during his NCAA career with the University of New Hampshire (2014-18). In December of his sophomore year, he had a career-high 50-save game that ended in a 3-3 tie against Maine in which Tirone stopped six shots by then Black Bear Steven Swavely. Tirone had 3,637 saves for the Wildcats, which is the all-time career saves record at UNH.
Following a 125-game NCAA tenure, he finished the 2017-18 season with the Wheeling Nailers (2 GP). Tirone won his first professional game vs. Indy the next season while with Wheeling.
The 25-year old goaltender from Trumbull, CT weighs 175 pounds, stands at 5-foot-11 and catches from his right hand.
Reading hosts Worcester at 4:00 p.m. Sunday and 1:00 p.m. Monday.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 19, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - January 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Cincinnati - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Acquire G Tirone - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Furgele Dealt to Greenville - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Furgele from Maine - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals and Railers Tangle for Sunday-Monday Set - Reading Royals
- Thunder Closes Western Swing with 3-1 Loss at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Weather Storm, Explode in Third to Defeat Idaho - Tulsa Oilers
- Controversial Third Period Dooms Rush against Cyclones - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Offense Explodes in 8-2 Win over Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win 3-1 with Biggest Maverik Center Crowd of Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Rally to Defeat Komets in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Fall 3-1 in Home Weekend Finale Sellout to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.