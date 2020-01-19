Royals Acquire G Tirone

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Sunday the team acquired goaltender Danny Tirone (pronounced: tih-ROHN-ee) from Cincinnati for future considerations. Tirone started this season in the SPHL with Fayetteville, going 7-1-1-0 (9 GP, 17 GA). He later played once with Norfolk (0-0-1-0, 1.88 GAA, .900 sv.%).

Tirone had 40-plus saves in 18 games during his NCAA career with the University of New Hampshire (2014-18). In December of his sophomore year, he had a career-high 50-save game that ended in a 3-3 tie against Maine in which Tirone stopped six shots by then Black Bear Steven Swavely. Tirone had 3,637 saves for the Wildcats, which is the all-time career saves record at UNH.

Following a 125-game NCAA tenure, he finished the 2017-18 season with the Wheeling Nailers (2 GP). Tirone won his first professional game vs. Indy the next season while with Wheeling.

The 25-year old goaltender from Trumbull, CT weighs 175 pounds, stands at 5-foot-11 and catches from his right hand.

Reading hosts Worcester at 4:00 p.m. Sunday and 1:00 p.m. Monday.

