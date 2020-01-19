ECHL Transactions - January 19
January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 19, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Braeden Ostepchuk, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve
Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve
Delete Danny Tirone, G traded to Reading
Fort Wayne:
Delete Brycen Martin, D traded to Norfolk
Delete Taylor Ross, F traded to Norfolk
Maine:
Add Scott Savage, D assigned by Milwaukee
Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Terrence Wallin, F placed on reserve
Delete John Furgele, D traded to Greenville
Norfolk:
Delete Charlie O'Connor, F traded to Kansas City
Orlando:
Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve [1/18]
Delete Oleg Sosunov, D placed on reserve [1/18]
Reading:
Add Danny Tirone, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve
Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Add Dylan Olsen, D activated from reserve
Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve
Delete Kristofers Bindulis, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitchell Vanderlaan, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve
Add Kyle McKenzie, D activated from reserve [1/18]
Add Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F activated from reserve [1/18]
Delete Cody Payne, F placed on reserve [1/18]
Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Bridgeport [1/18]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 19, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - January 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Cincinnati - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Acquire G Tirone - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Furgele Dealt to Greenville - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Furgele from Maine - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals and Railers Tangle for Sunday-Monday Set - Reading Royals
- Thunder Closes Western Swing with 3-1 Loss at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Weather Storm, Explode in Third to Defeat Idaho - Tulsa Oilers
- Controversial Third Period Dooms Rush against Cyclones - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Offense Explodes in 8-2 Win over Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win 3-1 with Biggest Maverik Center Crowd of Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Rally to Defeat Komets in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Fall 3-1 in Home Weekend Finale Sellout to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.