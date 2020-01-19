ECHL Transactions - January 19

January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 19, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Braeden Ostepchuk, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve

Delete Danny Tirone, G traded to Reading

Fort Wayne:

Delete Brycen Martin, D traded to Norfolk

Delete Taylor Ross, F traded to Norfolk

Maine:

Add Scott Savage, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Terrence Wallin, F placed on reserve

Delete John Furgele, D traded to Greenville

Norfolk:

Delete Charlie O'Connor, F traded to Kansas City

Orlando:

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve [1/18]

Delete Oleg Sosunov, D placed on reserve [1/18]

Reading:

Add Danny Tirone, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve

Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Add Dylan Olsen, D activated from reserve

Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve

Delete Kristofers Bindulis, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitchell Vanderlaan, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

Add Kyle McKenzie, D activated from reserve [1/18]

Add Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F activated from reserve [1/18]

Delete Cody Payne, F placed on reserve [1/18]

Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Bridgeport [1/18]

