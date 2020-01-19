Game Notes: at Cincinnati

January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





REGULAR SEASON GAME FORTY-ONE- 1/19/2020

Rapid City Rush @ Cincinnati Cyclones - 1:00 p.m. MDT

Heritage Bank Center

THIS SEASON

Cincinnati: 40gp, 24-10-6-0, 54pts (1st Central)

Last Game - 1/18 vs Rapid City (6-3 W)

Rush: 40gp, 22-15-3-0, 47pts (4th Mountain)

Last Game - 1/18 @ Cincinnati (6-3 :)

HEAD TO HEAD - 4 of 5 Games Played

Cincinnati: 3-1-0-0, 6pts

Power Play: 9.1% (1/11)

Penalty Kill: 94.1% (16/17)

Leading Scorer(s): Jesse Schultz (4gp, 3g-4ast-6pts)

Rush: 1-3-0-0, 2pts

Power Play: 5.9% (1/17)

Penalty Kill: 90.9% (10/11)

Leading Scorer(s): Peter Quenneville/Brennan Saulnier (6pts Each)

NOTES

THE STRETCH COMES TO AN END: Tonight, the Rush will end a brutal stretch of hockey with their fourth game in five nights in a third different city. The timing couldn't be more perfect, as the All-Star Break begins tomorrow to give the team some much deserved time off. In this week's stretch, the Rush are 2-1-0-0, with their only loss coming last night to the Cyclones.

THAT'S A FIRST: Cincinnati has made a habit of holding their opposition to virtually nothing on offense, but that hasn't stopped the Rush from winning games in that situation. Last night, the Cyclones held an opponent to 28 shots or less for a 12th straight game. While the Rush haven't made shot totals under 20 in a game a running trend, winning in those situations was. Last night, the Rush lost for the first time all season only managing less than 20 shots, boasting a 4-1-0-0 record in that span.

GONE IN 55 SECONDS: Yes, we know the movie is "Gone in 60 Seconds", but 55 seconds is all it took for the Rush to take a second period lead on the Cyclones last night. Stephane Legault and Dexter Dancs each connected less than a minute apart in another series of quick strike offense to put the Rush up. It still pales in comparison to the fastest exchange of goals this season, which came from Matteo Gennaro and Brennan Saulnier against Utah on January 5th at Utah 14 seconds apart

