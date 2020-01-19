Oilers Weather Storm, Explode in Third to Defeat Idaho

January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa Oilers goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek and defenseman Charlie Granath vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Tulsa Oilers) Tulsa Oilers goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek and defenseman Charlie Granath vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Tulsa Oilers)

BOISE, ID- Despite being outshot 35-17, the Oilers defeated Idaho 3-1 at CenturyLink Arena on Saturday, bringing the season series to 5-1-1-0 in Tulsa's favor, and giving the Oilers a four-game point streak heading into the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Break.

There were no goals in the opening frame in the last three Oilers' games, but Charlie Granath bucked the trend by scoring the first of his ECHL career just 34 seconds into the contest, finding the twine on the first shot of the game. Granath received the puck off an offensive-zone faceoff win by Danny Moynihan before sending the puck from the blue line past Thomas Sholl.

It was a reversal in the second period, with the lone goal coming from the Steelheads in the last minute of the period. Will Merchant camped out in front of the net on the power play before hammering home a rebound off Olle Eriksson Ek. It took 24 shots and 39:36 to beat the Swede.

Jacob Benson gave the Oilers their second lead of the game with 5:56 remaining, deflecting Moynihan's feed inside the post off a two-on-one. Robby Jackson added an insurance goal in the final minute, deflecting a chance on power play at the 19:21 mark of the period and closing out the scoring on the night.

Tulsa returns home to host the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday and Saturday night. Friday night is Pink in the Rink Night, and the Oilers will be raising awareness and money for all forms of cancers alongside Joy in the Cause. Saturday is Youth Jersey Giveaway Night and will start at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers will close out the weekend with a Sunday rematch against the Idaho Steelheads inside the BOK Center at 4:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.