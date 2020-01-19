Furgele Dealt to Greenville
January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners traded defenseman John Furgele to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday in exchange for future considerations. Furgele was in his second stint with the Mariners after being traded to Atlanta last February. Greenville will become his fourth ECHL organization.
Furgele, who turned 27 last Wednesday, played most of his rookie season of 2018-19 in Maine, coming out of Quinnipiac University, after transferring from the University of New Hampshire. In 51 games for the Mariners last season, Furgele had eight goals and 13 assists. On March 7th, 2019, Furgele was traded to the Atlanta Gladiators for forward Branden Troock. In 15 games for the Gladiators to close out the season, Furgele had three assists.
He signed with the Kansas City Mavericks in the offseason, playing seven games with a goal and two assists before his release in mid-November. In 17 games for the Mariners in the time since, Furgele has three assists. Furgele is a native of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.
The Mariners currently have eight defenseman on the roster even after trading Furgele: Zach Tolkinen, Sean Day, Jeff Taylor, Brandon Crawley, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Ryan Culkin, Josh Couturier, and Scott Savage who was reassigned from Milwaukee yesterday. Additionally, Jonathan Racine is on loan to the AHL's Stockton Heat.
The Mariners play their final game before the All-Star break this afternoon in Brampton at 2 PM. They'll return home on Friday, January 24th for Star Wars night, against Worcester once again. It's a "1-2-3 Friday," featuring $1 Aquafina, $2 Pepsi products, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Star Wars characters from local fan groups will be on hand, and the first 2,000 fans in attendance will get a Mariners t-shirt courtesy of Unifirst. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets to all games by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 19, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - January 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Cincinnati - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Acquire G Tirone - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Furgele Dealt to Greenville - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Furgele from Maine - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals and Railers Tangle for Sunday-Monday Set - Reading Royals
- Thunder Closes Western Swing with 3-1 Loss at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Weather Storm, Explode in Third to Defeat Idaho - Tulsa Oilers
- Controversial Third Period Dooms Rush against Cyclones - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Offense Explodes in 8-2 Win over Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win 3-1 with Biggest Maverik Center Crowd of Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Rally to Defeat Komets in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Fall 3-1 in Home Weekend Finale Sellout to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.