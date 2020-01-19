Solar Bears Score Late to Edge Stingrays

Dan DeSalvo of the South Carolina Stingrays vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Trevor Olson scored with less than two minutes remaining to give the Orlando Solar Bears (16-16-5-1) a 2-1 decision at the hands of the South Carolina Stingrays (30-6-3-1) on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Forward Dan DeSalvo had the lone goal of the contest for South Carolina, while goaltender Logan Thompson turned aside 28 Orlando shots in a losing effort.

The Solar Bears grabbed the lead at 12:55 of the first when Johno May scored to make it 1-0.

Neither team was able to get on the board in the second despite a total of eight minor penalties that were called in the frame.

However, just 13 seconds into the third, DeSavlo took a long stretch pass from Cole Ully and raced in alone on a breakaway in the Orlando zone. He then beat goaltender Zachary Fucale with a shot to the top right corner of the net to even the score at 1-1. The goal also came with a second assist from defender Tom Parisi.

With the game even in the final minutes, Olson picked up a loose puck in the SC zone and fired a quick shot past Thompson to give the Solar Bears the lead for good at 2-1.

The Rays had the only power play goal of the game and finished 1-for-5 on the man-advantage. Orlando ended at 0-for-3 on the power play in the contest. The Solar Bears outshot the Stingrays 30-27 and Fucale earned the win with 26 saves.

South Carolina heads to Norfolk next weekend for two games with the Admirals beginning Friday night at 7:35 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope.

South Carolina heads to Norfolk next weekend for two games with the Admirals beginning Friday night at 7:35 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope.

