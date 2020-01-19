Cyclones Head into All-Star Break with Series Win over Rush
January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (25-10-6-0) earned their 25th win of the season on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Rapid City Rush, 3-1. Forwards Jesse Schultz, Cody Milan, and Nate Mitton scored the goals for Cincinnati.
Cincinnati drew first blood with 61 seconds left in the first when a point shot from defenseman Frank Hora hit traffic in front of the net, and Schultz backhanded in the rebound to put the Cyclones up, 1-0, after 20 minutes.
After the Rush tied the game, 1-1, midway through the second on a goal from Tanner Karty, Cincinnati broke through 11:27 into the final period when Milan took a pass from forward Pascal Aquin and, after a couple of whacks, slipped the puck in past Rush netminder Alex Sakellaropoulos to give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.
The Cyclones kept pressuring, and with 32 seconds remaining put the final nail in the coffin when Mitton raced into the offensive zone and scored on the empty net to seal Cincinnati's 3-1 win.
The Cyclones outshot the Rush, 23-22, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 21 in the win. Cincinnati next takes the ice following the All-Star Break on Friday night when they travel to Wheeling to take on the Nailers. Face-off is set for 7:05pm ET.
The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 19, 2020
- Mackin and Power Play Smear Railers, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Rush Fall in Finale against Cincinnati - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Skid Hits Three Games in 5-1 Loss in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Score Late to Edge Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Behind Lacouvee, Mariners Blank Beast - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Head into All-Star Break with Series Win over Rush - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Beast Shutout as Mariners Avoid Weekend Sweep - Brampton Beast
- ECHL Transactions - January 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Cincinnati - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Acquire G Tirone - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Furgele Dealt to Greenville - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Furgele from Maine - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals and Railers Tangle for Sunday-Monday Set - Reading Royals
- Thunder Closes Western Swing with 3-1 Loss at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Weather Storm, Explode in Third to Defeat Idaho - Tulsa Oilers
- Controversial Third Period Dooms Rush against Cyclones - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Offense Explodes in 8-2 Win over Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win 3-1 with Biggest Maverik Center Crowd of Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Rally to Defeat Komets in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Fall 3-1 in Home Weekend Finale Sellout to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.