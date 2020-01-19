Cyclones Head into All-Star Break with Series Win over Rush

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (25-10-6-0) earned their 25th win of the season on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Rapid City Rush, 3-1. Forwards Jesse Schultz, Cody Milan, and Nate Mitton scored the goals for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati drew first blood with 61 seconds left in the first when a point shot from defenseman Frank Hora hit traffic in front of the net, and Schultz backhanded in the rebound to put the Cyclones up, 1-0, after 20 minutes.

After the Rush tied the game, 1-1, midway through the second on a goal from Tanner Karty, Cincinnati broke through 11:27 into the final period when Milan took a pass from forward Pascal Aquin and, after a couple of whacks, slipped the puck in past Rush netminder Alex Sakellaropoulos to give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.

The Cyclones kept pressuring, and with 32 seconds remaining put the final nail in the coffin when Mitton raced into the offensive zone and scored on the empty net to seal Cincinnati's 3-1 win.

The Cyclones outshot the Rush, 23-22, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 21 in the win. Cincinnati next takes the ice following the All-Star Break on Friday night when they travel to Wheeling to take on the Nailers. Face-off is set for 7:05pm ET.

