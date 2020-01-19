Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

DATE: Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, TuneIn and Lightning Power Play

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (15-16-5-1) complete a six-game road trip with an afternoon matinee against the league-leading South Carolina Stingrays (30-5-3-1) for the ninth meeting of the 12-game head-to-head series. The Solar Bears opened the second half of the 2019-20 season last night in Jacksonville with a 3-1 loss to the Icemen, while the Stingrays are on a five-game winning streak, most recently a 4-2 win vs. Atlanta on Saturday.

CAMMARATA FITTING IN: Forward Taylor Cammarata had the lone goal for Orlando in Saturday night's loss at Jacksonville - the forward has produced a point in each of his three games (2g-1a) with the Solar Bears since his acquisition from Idaho earlier this week.

FIRST GOAL ESPECIALLY CRUCIAL: South Carolina leads the ECHL with 26 first goals this season; the club also has a league-leading 22 wins when scoring first. Getting the game's first goal will be imperative for Orlando for success against its division foe. However, the Solar Bears have been able to battle back from an early deficit against the Stingrays before - in Orlando's lone win of the season against South Carolina on Dec. 2, the Solar Bears rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits before ultimately prevailing in a 4-3 OT win.

BOYD RETURNS TO LINEUP: After missing the past three games, defenseman Rich Boyd is expected to return to the lineup this afternoon. The rookie blueliner's four goals is tied with Michael Brodzinski for the team lead among defenseman.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Stingrays captian Andrew Cherniwchan has been instrumental in South Carolina's recent win streak, as the forward is enjoying a five-game point streak entering this afternoon's game. Cherniwchan has seven points (3g-4a) over his last five contests.

