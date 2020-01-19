Beast Shutout as Mariners Avoid Weekend Sweep

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Connor LaCouvee made 27 saves as the Maine Mariners shutout the Beast 4-0 to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Maine Mariners to the CAA Centre for the third straight day. The Beast were coming off two straight wins and were hunting for the weekend sweep.

The Mariners would get on the board first with a goal through traffic from defenseman Brandon Crawley. He wound through traffic and fired the high shot over Andrew D'Agostini for a 1-0 Maine lead at 15:49.

The Mariners extended their lead with a power play goal from Sean Day later in the frame at 18:30. Brampton was down 2-0 after 20 minutes of play and would trail in shots by a score of 10-8.

The second period belonged to the Mariners as the away team added two more goals in the middle frame to extend their lead.

Jake Elmer got on the board at 9:59 and Ted Hart followed suit at 14:43 for a 4-0 Mariners lead heading into the second intermission. Shots on goal were 18-17 Brampton after two.

The third period saw no goals between the two clubs and Connor Lacouvee was solid on every Beast attempt as he preserved the win and the shutout. D'Agostini was tagged with the loss and made 18 saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Day (MNE) 2) Elmer (MNE) 1) LaCouvee (MNE) The Beast finished the contest scoreless on five power play attempts. Maine went one-for-five. Brampton will be back in action this coming Friday when they travel to Glens Falls to face the Adirondack Thunder.

