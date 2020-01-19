Mackin and Power Play Smear Railers, 5-1

January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA- Corey Mackin scored for the second straight game, Kirill Ustimenko made 16 saves in the third and the Reading Royals registered three power-play goals to clap the Worcester Railers, 5-1 Sunday at Santander Arena. Mackin was the game's first star with three points (1g), giving him back-to-back multi-point efforts.

Ustimenko stopped 31 shots, including the first 16 of the game; he allowed Worcester's only goal to Ross Olsson early in the third. It marked Ustimenko's eighth game with at least 30 saves and he is 11-1-1-0 at home this season.

Swavely and Brayden Low scored in the third period; Reading registered at least a strike in all three frames vs. Worcester. Ian Milosz was stung with a 33-save defeat (4 GA) and allowed the first three goals of the contest.

The Royals scored first at 8:10 of the opening period; standing at the left-wing dot, Hayden Hodgson sniped it long post over the glove of Milosz at 8:10 of the first on the Royal's opening power play. Ustimenko made eight saves in the opening period. Rob Michel received the primary assist, while Felix Chamberland earned his first Reading point (2 GP) with the second helper.

Two quick second-frame strikes in the later part of the period provided Reading a 3-0 advantage into the final frame. Garrett Mitchell crashed net front and received a no-look, between-the-legs pass from Corey Mackin to score with 6:53 to go on the man up. Mackin, initially rejected by Milosz, stood left doorstep as he swirled it to Mitchell (7th of season). Two minutes later, Mackin scored by slinging it at the slot under the goalie.

The Royals and Worcester rematch on MLK Day, Jan. 20 and will give away youth jerseys to the first 1,000 kids. Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

Mackin's back-to-back

Corey Mackin was named the game's first star for the second straight game; Friday, he scored twice and Sunday marked his first three-point game.

The rookie out of Ferris State leapt into the league's top-five of goals by a rookie with his 14th of the season. Since Ralph Cuddemi signed a PTO with Laval, Mackin is leading the Royals in goals.

Mackin endured a seven-game goalless drought before his last five games. He has five goals and four assists in five games since the seven straight without a goal.

Season series update

Reading earned their second win of the series against the Railers; both wins have come when Hayden Hodgson has scored a goal. Hodgson scored twice Nov. 13 against the Railers, but endured a lower-body injury in the game. This game marked his first goal since his return from injury a few weeks ago.

He has six goals this season and Sunday was his first at home.

Reading is 16-4-1-0 at home this campaign.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Mon., Jan. 20 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Jersey Giveaway | MLK Day): First 1,000 kids receive a kids jersey | Buy One, Get One ticket | Free Parking from Reading Parking Authority | Kids are off from school on MLK Day | 1 kids ticket, 1 guaranteed kids jersey, 1 hat, 1 Applebee's kids meal ($15) | Kids Club Game| Postgame team meet-and-greet on the ice

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.