ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
January 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Allen, Kansas City fines, suspensions
The following fines and suspensions result from ECHL Game #515, Allen at Kansas City, on Jan. 19.
Kansas City's Loren Ulett has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. Ulett was assessed a match penalty for fighting at 3:02 of the third period.
Ulett will miss Kansas City's games at Allen (Jan. 20) and vs. Idaho (Jan. 24).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kansas City head coach John Scott Dickson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. Dickson was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #39.5 for abuse of officials at 8:46 of the second period.
Dickson will miss Kansas City's game at Allen on Jan. 20.
Allen's Mitch Vandergunst has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. Vandergunst is fined and suspended as a result of his actions following an altercation at 8:09 of the second period.
Vandergunst will miss Allen's games vs. Kansas City (Jan. 20) and at Utah (Jan. 24).
Orlando's Olson fined
Orlando's Trevor Olson has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #517, Orlando at Jacksonville, on Jan. 18.
Olson was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #75.5 at 13:51 of the second period.
Worcester's Cunniff fined, suspended
Worcester head coach David Cunniff has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions following ECHL Game #486, Worcester at Maine, on Jan. 14.
Cunniff is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Cunniff will miss Worcester's games at Reading today (Jan. 19) and tomorrow (Jan. 20).
