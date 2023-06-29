Getting to Know the Herd: RHP Hayden Juenger

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Bisons RHP Hayden Juenger was the Toronto Blue Jays sixth round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Coming out of Missouri State University, Juenger is now in his second year with the Herd, having previously played for the Double- A New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

It was early on when Juenger knew he wanted to be a professional baseball player. Growing up in the small town of Collinsville, Illinois, just a short 15 minutes away from St. Louis, Juenger grew up idolizing the St. Louis Cardinals.

By the time when he was just three or four years old, he pictured himself playing in the big leagues. Once into his teenage years, that dream felt reachable as he became very serious about his love and passion for baseball.

Pitching is not something that Juenger initially enjoyed, saying that he was "actually terrified of pitching. Whether it was me hitting someone, or someone hitting the ball back at me." Instead, he played multiple different positions such as short stop, third base, and center field as he was growing up. It wasn't until he was playing on a 12U team when he started pitching.

On and off the field, Juenger cited that his role model was longtime Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. He also recalled imagining himself as Jason Motte in the backyard of his home, as if he himself were pitching in the World Series.

Being selected by the Blue Jays is a moment the righty will never forget, adding that, "I remember that day in my head a lot, it's constantly there." He explained the feeling of anticipation building up during the draft and felt so much joy and relief once his name was called off the board.

Juenger did not have any preference of what team selected him in the draft, he knew that it was just a dream that he wanted to play and could not wait for the opportunity.

Having been in Buffalo for almost two years, one of Juenger's favorite aspects about the City of Good Neighbor's is that it reminds him of St. Louis. Juenger regularly enjoys watching hockey, and also grew up a St. Louis Blues fan.

When he is not on the mound for the Herd, he enjoys golfing with his teammates, and regularly plays courses in Western New York and Southern Ontario. Other hobbies Juenger enjoys is hunting, fishing, and playing sports video games.

Many people at first may be thrown off on how to pronounce Juenger's last name. When asked if the common mispronunciation bothers him, Juenger explained, "By now, I am totally used to it. I don't take offense to it, that stuff doesn't bother me, I get it."

One of Juenger's most memorable moments was when he was in college, closing two games out against Oklahoma State. He also remembers playing against the University of Missouri, which was his school's most convenient rivals.

Describing himself having a "bulldog mentality", while baseball is extremely important to Juenger, it isn't all that he wants to be known for. Juenger strives to always be a good person, both on and off the field.

He prides himself on always taking time to sign for the fans. Juenger is always trying to be a good person and teammate off the field. His faith is a big aspect of his life, and Juenger cited when others see him, he wants them to think, "there's something different about that guy. He's always happy."

As far as pregame meals go, Juenger admitted to being particular in the foods he likes. There are some days when he enjoys going to Five Guy's for burgers, but also adding that he enjoys chicken or steak pregame.

When asked his favorite type of music, Juenger kept it short and simple with a one-word answer, "country". Growing up around corn fields in the Midwest, it just came natural for Juenger. Besides that, he also enjoys a little bit of Christian music.

Overall, whether on the mound, or off the field, it is very evident that Juenger is a down to earth guy. Striving to always be the best player and person he can be, Bisons fans are certainly in for a treat whenever Juenger is in the game.

