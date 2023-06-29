SWB Game Notes - June 29

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-40, 1-0) @ Syracuse Mets (33-41, 1-0)

Game 76 | Away Game 37 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Thursday, June 29, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Will Warren (2-3, 6.29) vs RHP Tylor Megill (No Record)

BULLPEN BEST - The RailRiders bullpen has impressed this season with a 3.91 earned run average in 304.0 innings pitched. The staff has totaled 358 strikeouts to just 172 walks. The 'pen was second in the International League with 19 saves led by Greg Weissert's six. Matt Krook impressed out of the pen with a 1.29 ERA in 21.0 innings pitched while Colten Brewer recorded a 1.37 ERA in 19.2 innings.

ESTEVAN'S ENERGY- Estevan Florial has had a leadoff homer three times this season, averaging one a month, after homering to begin the contest yesterday. His 20 homers on the summer put him tied for first in the International League and tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball. He has done this through 59 games played. The most Flo has ever hit in a season is 18 in 2021 when he split time between Somerset, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and New York.

WESTBROOK IS WORKING- In his birthday both, Jamie Westbrook has shined up at the plate. He is batting .389 in 16 games played with 21 total hits. In this time, he had a team-high 15-game hitting streak. Westbrook has had four homers and 12 runs batted in in the month. He has walked, 6, more than he has struck out, 5.

AMAZING AARON- Aaron McGarity has also had an impressive month, out of the bullpen, with a 1.80 ERA in seven appearances. The righty has tossed 10.0 innings allowing just two earned runs. He has walked just two and struck out nine. McGarity has also recorded a save in one attempt.

EGREGIOUS ERRORS- The RailRiders have committed a total of 71 errors on the season with one last night. This puts them fourth in the International League in this category two teams at 74. Andres Chaparro has the most with 11. Syracuse has made 53 miscues. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 106 errors.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 124. Syracuse has 108 as a team, the least amount in all of Triple-A. The New York Yankees have totaled 115. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 27 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

