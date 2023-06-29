Jumbo Shrimp Walk Off on Bulls for Second Game in a Row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dane Myers' single allowed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to walk off with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings over the Durham Bulls in front of 6,047 fans from 121 Financial Ballpark.

With Durham (40-37, 0-2) ahead 2-1, Jerar Encarnacion walked against reliever Calvin Faucher (0-1) to put runners on first and second. Paul McIntosh followed with an RBI single, plating zombie runner Brian Miller to tie the game. After a strikeout, the Bulls intentionally walked Xavier Edwards to load the bases. Following another strikeout, Myers laced an RBI single to right to bring in Encarnacion and win it for Jacksonville (34-42, 2-0).

Thanks to an excellent start from Devin Smeltzer, who struck out seven and scattered two hits in 6.0 scoreless innings, the game was scoreless into seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, Jordan Groshans walked with one out and advanced to second on an Encarnacion base hit. McIntosh then notched an RBI base hit for the game's first run.

The score remained 1-0 until the ninth. With one out, Kyle Manzardo walked and Ruben Cardenas singled. After a ground out, an infield single by Greg Jones scored the tying run.

In the top of the 10th, zombie man Kameron Misner scored from second on a wild pitch from Jumbo Shrimp reliever Geoff Hartlieb (1-2) to put Durham up 2-1.

