6.29.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (33-42) at Louisville Bats (41-33)

LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #75 / HOME #37: Indianapolis Indians (33-42) at Louisville Bats (41-33)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Alldred (3-1, 3.40) vs. RHP Connor Phillips (Triple-A Debut)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Despite rehabbing first baseman Ji Man Choi clubbing a two-run home run in his first game with the Indianapolis Indians, the Louisville Bats took the series opener at Louisville Slugger Field behind four home runs, including a walk-off, 7-6. After Bats reliever Ricky Karcher stranded two Indians base runners in the top of the ninth, Louisville right fielder Henry Ramos pelted a 447-foot walk-off home run to right field off Indians reliever Hunter Stratton. The Bats opened the scoring against rehabbing left-hander Rob Zastryzny in the bottom of the first on a solo home run from designated hitter TJ Hopkins, but it was Choi who got the Indians out in front in the third with a two-run blast to right-center field that traveled 442 feet. He plated another run as the back end of two consecutive sacrifice flies in the fifth, giving Choi a three-RBI night. Indians second basemen Aaron Shackelford plated two more runs with a ground ball single in the top of the sixth, but the comeback effort was on for Louisville after that. Three more Bats home runs followed: second basemen Matt Reynolds ripped a solo home run in the sixth, left fielder Stuart Fairchild clubbed a two-run shot in the seventh, and after a game-tying RBI double by Michael Siani in the bottom of the eighth, Ramos walked it off with his solo blast.

VILADE'S ON-BASE STREAK: Ryan Vilade extended his on-base streak to 18 games on Wednesday night - which is the longest active streak by an Indians hitter. He has drawn at least one walk in seven of his last 10 games. The 24-year-old is hitting .306 (22-for-72) with five doubles, two triples, a home run, 13 RBI and 15 walks in 21 games in June.

JOR BLANKS 'EM: Right-handed reliever John O'Reilly recorded another scoreless outing with a perfect seventh inning on Wednesday night. He has not surrendered a run in his last seven outings (7.2 ip). The lone run he allowed in June came in a season-high 2.2 innings vs. Toledo on June 1. The 27-year-old is 1-1 with a 0.87 ERA (1er/10.1ip) in eight relief appearances this month. He has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances dating back to May 11.

CHOI DRIVES FOR THREE: First baseman Ji Man Choi went 1-for-3 with a two-run blast in the third inning last night, finishing with three RBI. He joined the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday to continue his rehab assignment. Choi, 32, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strain of the left achilles tendon on April 14 and was later transferred to the 60-day IL. He began the season with Pittsburgh and hit .125 (4-for-32) with two home runs in nine games. His rehab assignment began on June 22 with Double-A Altoona, where he went 2-for-8 in three games.

ENDY IS THE FUTURE: Endy Rodríguez finished Wednesday night's series opener 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Over his last nine games, he is hitting .343(12-for-35) with five doubles, a home run, 12 RBI, five walks and an .976 OPS. Major League Baseball announced on Monday he was among the first six players selected to participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, making him the second player in the last two seasons from Indianapolis to earn a roster spot, alongside Mike Burrows in 2022. The seven-inning, prospect-loaded contest in National League vs. American League format will take place on Saturday, July 8, at 7 PM ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Rodríguez, who is currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has played in 57 games with Indianapolis this season. He is hitting .252 (58-for-230) with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 RBI.

THAT'S A WRAP ON THE FIRST HALF: With the conclusion of the first half of the Triple-A season on June 25, the Indianapolis Indians finished 33-41, tied for 15th. Indianapolis' offense finished the first half of the season fourth in batting average (.268), fifth in hits (657), tied for fifth in doubles (147), first in triples (26), sixth in walks (363), third in on-base percentage (.368) and tied for fourth in run differential (+49). Indy's pitching staff finished the first half fourth in ERA (4.69), tied for third in shutouts (five), fourth in fewest hits allowed (611), first in fewest home runs allowed (63) and fifth in WHIP (1.47).

TONIGHT: The Indians and Bats will continue their second six-game set of the season at Louisville Slugger Field at 6:35 PM ET. The two team's first met from April 4-9 with the Indians take five of the six games. Tonight, southpaw Cam Alldred will get the knod for Indianapolis against Louisville's right-hander Connor Phillips (-.-, -.--). Phillips will make his Triple-A debut tonight against Indianapolis, he is currently rated Cincinatti's No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

CAM IS THE MAN: Southpaw Cam Alldred will take the hill for Indianapolis in his 17th appearance (eighth start) of the season at Louisville. The 26-year-old put together his second career quality start in a career-high tying 6.0 innings in his last outing on June 22 vs. Columbus. He now has back-to-back quality starts and has become a steady force in Indianapolis' pitching rotation. Since May 5, he is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA (9er/33.0ip), 28 strikeouts, 1.06 WHIP and .200 average against in 10 games (six starts). Alldred is 1-1 and owns 2.81 ERA (10er/32.0ip) with 28 strikeouts and 1.09 WHIP in seven starts this season.

THIS DATE IN 2003: Pete Zoccolillio launched a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to defeat Richmond in walk-off fashion, 3-2. After Indy took a 2-0 lead in the fourth, Richmond ran down to the wire and plated a pair to tie the game in the top of the ninth. Zoccolillo was one of four Indians batters ( also: Jim Rushford, Keith Luuloa and Alex Delgado) to notch multi-hit games in the win.

