Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 29 at Lehigh Valley

June 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (1-0, 35-39) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (0-1, 36-38)

Thursday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Field - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP José Ureña (0-1, 6.27) vs. RHP T.J. Zeuch (2-3, 5.57)

STARTING OFF STRONG: The Rochester Red Wings began the second half of the 2023 season with a 7-6 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD paced all hitters with five RBI, including a two-run home run, while 3B JAKE ALU collected four hits in his team-leading 21st multi-hit performance of the season...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE went 3.2 innings, striking out three batters while allowing five runs in his Triple-A debut...the Wings' bullpen worked 5.1 innings allowing one unearned run while striking out 10 batters without allowing a walk in the win...RHP JOSÉ UREÑA gets the nod on the mound tonight opposite RHP T.J. Zeuch, who tossed a no-hitter against the Wings in 2019 with Buffalo.

EXTRA, EXTRA BASE HITS: 1B MATT ADAMS went 1-for-4 with a double in last night's win, marking his fourth-straight game with an extra-base hit...he's now reached base safely in eight-straight games (since 6/17) and is batting .290 (9-for-31) with two home runs and four doubles...Adams' four-straight games with an extra-base hit is tied for the longest active streak in the International League...

With 25 extra-base hits (11 HR, 14 2B), Adams trails only 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (26) for the team lead.

FILTHY RICH: SS RICHIE MARTIN went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored to extend his team-leading on-base streak to 21 games (.262, 17-for-65 since 5/26)...his streak is the third-longest active streak in the International League...

Rochester has drawn 279 walks this season, 93 of which have come in the month of June (32%)...they are one of nine teams yet to eclipse 100 walks this season in the International League.

RAKE ALU: 3B JAKE ALU logged his team-leading 21st multi-hit performance of the season last night after going 4-for-5 with four singles...the multi-hit game surpassed Darren Baker's 20 multi-hit efforts for the team lead this season...last night marked the first time since 8/10/19 with the Auburn Doubledays that Alu had a four-hit game that were comprised of four singles...

Alu is hitting .381 (32-for-84) with a home run, six doubles, 18 RBI, and seven walks through 20 games in June.

JUST DREW IT: After drawing a walk in the sixth inning last night, C DREW MILLAS has now collected a free pass in nine consecutive games (since 6/13), which is the longest active streak in the International League...nine-straight games with a base on balls is the longest streak by a Red Wing since John Andreoli walked in 11-straight games in 2019 (4/28-5/12).

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in the win...the homer was his third of the season with Rochester and came off the bat at 104.7 MPH...the homer gives the Wings at least one home run in 21 of their last 25 games, dating back to 5/29 (36 total)...

Rutherford's five RBI are the most by a Wings hitter since Victor Robles drove in five on 6/13 against SWB.

Rutherford now owns an 11-game on-base streak between Harrisburg and Rochester (since 6/11) and is hitting .400 (16-for-40) with three home runs, a triple, two doubles, and 11 RBI during that span.

K-O'D: The Red Wings pitching staff struck out 13 IronPigs last night, tying the second-most punch outs in a game by Rochester this season (18 strikeouts on 4/28 against STP)...the performance followed up a series against Omaha in which the Wings staff struck out 59 batters in the six-game series...

This marked the 22nd time Rochester has struck out 10+ batters, and the eighth time through 21 games this month.

RELEASE THE FRANIMAL: DH FRANMIL REYES launched a two-run home run in last night's win, marking his fourth home run this season with Rochester...the homer registered at 111.8 MPH off the bat, which is the third-hardest hit ball by a Wing this season...Rochester batters have recorded the hardest-hit ball in 14 of the last 17 contests...

The Wings have now recorded multi-homer games 17 times this season.

BULLY-PEN: Four Rochester relievers worked 5.1 innings of relief of Jackson Rutledge, allowing just one unearned run on five hits while striking out 10 batters and not allowing a walk...Wednesday night marked the first game since 6/11 that the bullpen didn't allow a free pass and the second time this month that Wings relievers struck out 10+ batters...

Rochester relievers hold a 10-8 record this month with a 5.58 ERA (56 ER/90.1 IP), striking out 95 batters while walking 60 and have accounted for 18 of the 23 decisions this month.

