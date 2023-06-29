IronPigs Fly Past Wings, 12-3

The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 12-3, Thursday night, dropping to 1-1 in the six-game series against the IronPigs. 3B Jake Alu went 3-for-4 with a home run and a single in his 23rd multi-hit game of the season, while SS Richie Martin extended his team-leading on-base streak to a team-leading 22 games.

The Wings jumped on the board first Thursday night, taking a lead for the second-straight game when a groundout from DH Franmil Reyes plated 3B Jake Alu to give Rochester a 1-0 lead. The game would remain with the Wings ahead by a run until the bottom of the fifth inning when an RBI double from C John Hicks plated two runners and gave the IronPigs a 2-1 lead. The next batter, CF Jake Cave, hit a two-run home run to put Lehigh Valley ahead 4-1.

RF Blake Rutherford then made a leaping catch over the left field wall to save a potential home run from SS Weston Wilson. The IronPigs tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth inning after 3B Drew Ellis hit a solo home run, extending Lehigh Valley's lead to 5-1. 2B Scott Kingery added two more runs with an RBI double, and Cave followed him up with an RBI single of his own to give the IronPigs an 8-1 advantage.

Alu added a run back in the top of the eighth inning, cutting the deficit to 8-2 with a 381-foot home run as part of his team-leading 23rd multi-hit game. Kingery extended the IronPigs lead in the bottom of the eighth inning with a three-run home run, and Wilson's solo home run three batters later gave Lehigh Valley a final 12-2 lead. Rochester managed a third run in the top of the ninth inning when a sacrifice fly out from C Luis Torrens drove in Reyes to make it 12-3, but the Wings could only muster the lone run and fell to the IronPigs.

RHP José Ureña (0-2, 7.17) started Thursday night on the mound for the Wings. He worked 5.1 innings in the loss, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits while striking out two batters and walking just one. RHP Tommy Romero came in first out of the bullpen and pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless work, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out three batters. RHP Joel Peguero made his Red Wings debut, working an inning while allowing four runs and striking out one.

3B Jake Alu earned Thursday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors after he went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two singles in his team-leading 23rd multi-hit game of the season. Alu tied Travis Blankenhorn for the team lead in RBI with 37 as he reached base for the 18th time through 22 games in June.

The Wings will return to action tomorrow night for the third game of their six-game road set against the IronPigs. RHP Joan Adon will take the mound for Rochester against former Wing RHP Drew Hutchison. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

