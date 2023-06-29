Memphis Musters One Run in Thursday Loss to Nashville
June 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night with a 5-1 loss at AutoZone Park.
The lone Memphis run came in the first inning, when left fielder Juan Yepez smacked a two-out, two-strike single to plate shortstop Masyn Winn. The Redbirds did not threaten until the fifth inning, when Memphis stranded runners at the corners.
First baseman Luken Baker recorded yet another multi-hit game. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 at the plate and tallied two of the seven Redbirds hits.
Zack Thompson tossed his longest outing with Memphis this season. The left-handed starter lasted 4.2 innings, allowed two runs on four hits, walked four and struck out three. Thompson did not allow a run after Nashville scored a run in each the first and second innings.
The Redbirds (39-38) return to AutoZone Park on Friday, June 30 to continue a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Nashville Sounds.
