Sounds Return Home for Independence Day, Six-Game Series against Guardians Affiliate

June 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, July 4 for their final homestand before the All-Star break. The Sounds host the Columbus Clippers for the Cleveland Guardians affiliate's only trip to Nashville in 2023.

Listed below is the full list of festivities and promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, July 4 vs. Columbus - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

A special postgame Independence Day fireworks celebration presented by Nashville International Airport.

Club Level Cookout - This unique ticket offer includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat picnic (Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, BBQ Pulled Pork, chips, cookies, etc.) on the Budweiser Deck, Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer, soda, water, and access to the Brauer Lounge. Tickets start at $72 and can be purchased here.

Wednesday, July 5 vs. Columbus - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Country Legends Nesting Dolls Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Flash Sale - Not done having fun after the fourth? Grab a Corner Section ticket and loaded value at the concession stand to keep your All-American celebrations going. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased here.

Club Level Cookout - This unique ticket offer includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat picnic (Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, BBQ Pulled Pork, chips, cookies, etc.) on the Budweiser Deck, Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer, soda, water and access to the Brauer Lounge. Tickets start at $72 and can be purchased here.

Thursday, July 6 vs. Columbus - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, July 7 vs. Columbus - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Hot Chicken Weekend - The Sounds will transform into the Nashville Hot Chickens and wear specialty uniforms throughout the weekend.

Hot Chicken Weekend Bundle - A ticket offer to satisfy your hot chicken cravings. The bundle includes a Corner Section ticket, a Hot Chicken Tenders Basket and a '47 Brand Hot Chicken Hat. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, July 8 vs. Columbus - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Hot Chicken Passport Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Hot Chicken Weekend - The Sounds will transform into the Nashville Hot Chickens and wear specialty uniforms throughout the weekend.

Hot Chicken Weekend Bundle - A ticket offer to satisfy your hot chicken cravings. The bundle includes a Corner Section ticket, a Hot Chicken Tenders Basket and a '47 Brand Hot Chicken Hat. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.

Hit City Saturday - Fans can enjoy pregame music with Brand and Brooks under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 9 vs. Columbus - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Hot Chicken Weekend - The Sounds will transform into the Nashville Hot Chickens and wear specialty uniforms throughout the weekend.

Hot Chicken Weekend Bundle - A ticket offer to satisfy your hot chicken cravings. The bundle includes a Corner Section ticket, a Hot Chicken Tenders Basket and a '47 Brand Hot Chicken Hat. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 12:10-12:30 p.m. on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for any games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds media partners include Midwest Communications, Cumulus Media Nashville, FOX 17 News, Cromwell Media Nashville, iHeartMedia Nashville and Main Street Media of Tennessee.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

