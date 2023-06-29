Tonight's Movies in the Park at Innovative Field Will be Rescheduled
June 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Due to current air quality issues, tonight's showing of Dog at Innovative Field will be rescheduled. Movies in the Park is a family-friendly event, geared toward children.
As of 4 p.m., the Air Quality Index in Monroe County was 161, a level considered "unhealthy."
When levels are this high, the Department of Public Health recommends individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens limit their exposure to the outdoor air.
