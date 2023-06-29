Homestand Highlights: July 4-9

June 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) in this action-packed week of baseball!

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464, or in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

TUESDAY, JULY 4 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: Join us for a wonderful night at the ballpark while we celebrate our country!

BIGGEST FIREWORKS SHOW OF THE YEAR: Stay after the game and watch our biggest fireworks show of the year courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

THE INTENTIONAL WALK: An all-week walk that will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brother Big Sister of Rochester presented by Wegmans. To learn more and donate to the walk, CLICK HERE

BIRDZERK APPEARANCE: Come watch "America's Ballpark Prankster" in action!

AMERICAN FLAG GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive an American flag courtesy of the Veterans Outreach Center

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

DUNKIN' THRUWAY CUP GAME: The Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons in the race to take home the Thruway Cup!

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

$5 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are $5 each

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $5 GA ticket and your pups are FREE courtesy of Lollypop Farm

ZOOPERSTARS: Come watch all the craziness at the ballpark as the ZOOperstars invade the ballpark courtesy of CP Ward

THURSDAY, JULY 6 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

PRIDE NIGHT: We celebrate #MiLBPride and welcome all fans through our gates!

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stay after the game and enjoy some fireworks courtesy of Ellenwood Electric and Nissan

PRIDE T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Plates Pride T-shirt courtesy of Zweigle's

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Genny and Genny Lights at the 10th Inning Bar courtesy of Genesee

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID courtesy of Caktus AI

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

FRIDAY, JULY 7 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

STAR WARS NIGHT: The Red Wings will be wearing specialty Storm Trooper jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefiting the YMCA

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stay after the game and enjoy fireworks courtesy of Toyota

KOOZIE GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a koozie courtesy of MLB Network

SATURDAY, JULY 8 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES 4:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

POST-GAME RPO CONCERT: Come watch the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra perform after the game

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stay after the game and the concert for fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

SUNDAY, JULY 9 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos De Rochester as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión Program.

COCOS LOCOS T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Cocos Locos t-shirt courtesy of Upstate Honda Dealers *Make-up date from June 15*

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game presented By Excellus BlueCross BlueShield | MORE INFORMATION CLICK HERE

AMERICAN LEGION NIGHT: For more information please reach out to [email protected]

