Knights Fall to Tides 10-8 on Thursday Afternoon

June 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 10-8 on Thursday afternoon from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The Knights led the game by a score of 8-0, but the Tides scored 10 unanswered runs to win for the second time in the series.

Offensively, the Knights jumped out to a commanding lead in game two against the first-half champions. Third baseman Lenyn Sosa doubled home three runs in the top of the second inning to give the Knights an early 3-0 lead. Two innings later, Sosa continued his solid season and launched a solo home run over the right field fence. The home run, his second over his last three games, was his 10th of the season. In all, he drove in four runs on the afternoon and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

The Knights continued to add to the lead in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a sacrifice-fly RBI from first baseman Sebastián Rivero and a two-run single from shortstop Erik González. Second baseman Kean Wong later scored the team's eighth run of the day on a wild pitch in the five-run fifth inning.

LHP Sammy Peralta started the game and was marvelous over four shutout innings, Making just his third start of the season, Peralta allowed just two hits and one walk on the day. The Charlotte bullpen then allowed 10 runs over a three-inning stretch. RHP Jimmy Lambert gave up two runs in the fifth, RHP Declan Cronin allowed six runs over 1.2 innings pitched and RHP Edgar Navarro (1-1, 3.80) let up two runs over 1.1 innings pitched. He was saddled with the loss.

Norfolk right fielder Colton Cowser led the way offensively for the Tides. Cowser went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBI. His three-run home run came off Cronin in the eight-run sixth inning.

The second half of the season will continue with game three of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Friday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:35 p.m. from the home of the Tides.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.