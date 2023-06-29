Durham Bulls and Coastal Credit Union Relaunch 'Bullieve in Education' Campaign

June 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Today the Durham Bulls and Coastal Credit Union renewed their community recognition campaign of teachers across our region. This campaign will call for nominations from the community and one winner will be picked each month, with that winner's family and class invited to a Bulls game to join in the celebration of their achievements.

"We are excited to restart this campaign with our friends at Coastal Credit Union" said Durham Bulls General Manager Tyler Parsons. "Educators are an incredibly vital component of our community, and we're proud to welcome them and their families out to the DBAP for some much-deserved recognition. This is going to be an amazing program and we hope everyone can join us to celebrate their accomplishments."

"We're excited to be renewing our partnership with the Durham Bulls, one of our longtime business and community partners" said Creighton Blackwell, Coastal's Chief Community and Public Affairs Officer. "We're equally excited about having the opportunity to recognize local educators, who are the backbone of our community."

Throughout this initiative, Bulls fans will be able to go to the Bulls website and nominate a teacher and tell us why that teacher is deserving of special recognition. More focused themes such STEM will have individual recognitions during the summer as part of the program. In addition, resources to learn more about a teaching career, internships and mentoring in our region will be available on the site.

The Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Monday, July 4 for a six-game homestand versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch that evening is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

