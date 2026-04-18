Germán Berterame with a CLEAN FINISH in Denver Broncos Stadium!
Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026
- Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gómez to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Announce Guillermo Hoyos' Coaching Staff - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Returns to League Play Tonight against St. Louis CITY SC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
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