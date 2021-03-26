Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 26, 2021

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, March 26, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen and Swamp Rabbits open up a three-game head-to-head set tonight. The two teams will close out the weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Greenville. This weekend's games presents another opportunity for the Icemen to gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings. From a points standpoint, the Icemen are ten points back of the Swamp Rabbits.

Tonight's Promotion: Thanos Night! Icemen will wear special Thanos themed jerseys and gloves, while Greenville will wear Ironman jerseys.

Series History: Greenville leads the season series 5-1-2-0, while Jacksonville leads the All-Time Series between the two teams with a 18-13-2-1 record.

About the Icemen: The Icemen are unbeaten in regulation in their last five home games (3-0-1-1)...The Icemen have found success limiting their opponents opportunities with some sound defensive play. Last week, the Icemen limited Orlando to 10 shots on Friday (club record) and 18 on Sunday. The Icemen are second in league with a 28.67 shots-against per game....Ara Nazarian has scored a team best three goals against Greenville this season.

About the Swamp Rabbits: The Swamp Rabbits have played in a league-leading 15 games decided in overtime or a shootout......Greenville's Max Zimmer is second among league rookies in plus-minus at +14. In addition, Zimmer has recorded three goals against Jacksonville this season....Defenseman Samuel Jardine all league defensemen with 27 points (1g, 26a) and has logged seven points (7a) against Jacksonville this season.

Upcoming Home Games

Jacksonville will return home to face the Florida Everblades on April 9, 10, 11 at Veterans Memorial Arena.

