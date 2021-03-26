Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, March 26 at 7:05 PM

March 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Friday, March 26, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: Riding a 3-game winning streak, the South Carolina Stingrays open another 3-game weekend series with the Orlando Solar Bears Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Rays are coming off of victories over Fort Wayne by scores of 2-1, 5-1 and 5-2 last weekend to secure a 3-game sweep in their lone series against the Komets this season. Orlando recently claimed four points from their own 3-game set last weekend, going 2-1-0 against Jacksonville. In two previous meetings this season against the Solar Bears, SC has an 0-2 record with identical 4-1 losses in a pair of contests at the Amway Center on Jan. 31 and March 9. The Stingrays' recent wins have moved them into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .543. Orlando is in third place, sitting at .583. The Solar Bears rank second in penalty killing percentage, discarding 87.8% of their opponents man-advantages this season. After scoring five power play goals in their past two games, South Carolina has moved up to eighth in the league's power play rankings at 15.3% for the year.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 19-13-3-1 record in 36 games. The Solar Bears have been led by forward Aaron Luchuk who has totaled 36 points on 12 goals and 24 assists. Defender Mark Auk has earned 17 assists and 21 points in 28 games with Orlando after recording five helpers at the start of the season with Rapid City. In addition, returning forward Tristin Langan has picked up 27 points (9g, 18a). Jake Coughler leads the team in goal scoring with 14 tallies in 28 games. Coughler and Luchuk are the only Solar Bears skaters to have secured a double-digit goal total thus far this season. Goaltender Clint Windsor is having another solid season for Orlando, posting a 2.54 goals-against average along with a 0.919 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, March 26 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 vs. Orlando, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 vs. Orlando, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.