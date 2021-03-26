Rush to Hold Auction and Raffle for Gordy Defiel
March 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, are excited to announce an auction and raffle initiative through the Professional Hockey Players Association Hardship Fund in support of Rush net-minder Gordy Defiel.
The proceeds of the initiative will go towards his medical recovery and treatment through the PHPA Hardship Fund. During the first period of the 7-0 win against the Utah Grizzlies on March 20th, Defiel, serving as the backup for that game, suffered a medical emergency on the bench with 7:13 remaining.
"We are excited to announce this initiative through the PHPA Hardship Fund in support of Gordy," Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin said. "Through these funds, Gordy can seek the medical treatment and attention he needs and work towards getting back to full health and resuming normal hockey activities."
The initiative begins next week. Stay tuned on all of our social media platforms for updates regarding fundraising for Defiel through the PHPA Hardship Fund.
Items are listed below will be auctioned via DASH unless otherwise noted. For raffled items, tickets can be purchased at one for $5, three for $10, and 10 for $39, paying homage to Defiel's number with the Rush for two seasons:
One (1) 2020-21 Gordy Defiel Game Worn Warm-Up Jersey (Auctioned via in-game Jersey Raffle on April 2nd vs Wichita)
One (1) 2020-21 Gordy Defiel Game-Worn Helmet
One (1) 2020-21 Rapid City Rush Team Signed Stick
One (1) 2019-20 Rapid City Rush Team Signed Jersey
One (1) 2020-21 Rapid City Rush Team Signed Jersey
One (1) 2020-21 Rapid City Rush Team Signed Cowbell
Two (2) Pucks signed by Gordy Defiel (DASH Raffle)
Five (5) Mystery Signed Pucks from a Member of the Rapid City Rush 2010 CHL Championship Team
Three (3) Mystery Signed Pucks from a Member of the 2020-21 Rapid City Rush
One (1) Night in the Rapid City Rush Party Deck to be used in either the 2020-21 or 2021-22 Season, Date Mutually agreed upon between Rush & Winner
One (1) Night in the Rapid City Rush Suite to be used in either the 2020-21 or 2021-22 Season, Date Mutually agreed upon between Rush & Winner
One (1) pair of signed Peter Quenneville game-worn gloves
One (1) pair of signed Mikael Tam game-worn gloves
For more information, call the Rush office at 716-7825. Stay tuned on all of our social media platforms for updates regarding fundraising for Defiel through the PHPA Hardship Fund.
The Rush continue their three-game series against the Allen Americans. Puck drop for game two is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT at the Allen Event Center tonight.
